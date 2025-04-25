Rose Gottemoeller was the former Deputy Secretary General of NATO, has held a series of top State Department posts including Undersecretary for Arms Control and International Security, and chief negotiator of the New START Treaty. We talked last December about the prospects for a negotiated end to the Ukraine-Russia war. Since then the new administration has disappointed earlier hopes that it would play a real mediating role; instead it has made demands of Ukraine and asked very little of Russia. In this interview (soon to be available also in podcast form), Rose and I discuss the state of the negotiation and why it is unlikely to end the war.





You can see our conversation from last December here: