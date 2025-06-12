Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
7h

"What, after all, is Israel attempting to accomplish by escalating the war in Gaza now?"

To completely eradicate Hamas.

"Defeating the remnants of Hamas?"

Yes

"When, one wonders, would the last remnants actually cease to exist? How would we know?"

When all of Hamas is dead or imprisoned. When Iran's proxy is wiped off the face of the earth and the people of Israel are made safer because of it. So that we never experience another terrorist atrocity like Oct 7. When we make one more step toward eliminating all Islamic terrorism threats from the world.

The Isarel-hating, Palestinian sympathizers are themselves the most responsible for all the death of innocents in Palestine, because if they instead had previously supported Israel's right to exist, and condemned all terrorism against Israel, organizations like Hamas would never have been given the support they needed to continue their murderous agenda. Oct 7 would have never occurred, and Israel would have never gone to war in Gaza.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
PSW's avatar
PSW
8hEdited

"It will be said that Hamas started this war, could still end it by disarming and surrendering the hostages, and cannot now complain that Israel is intent on finishing it off. All true. But if the gap between Hamas’ military capacities and Israel’s was huge but not impregnable on October 7, 2023, it is now overwhelming."

Do you understand what you just said? The odds are overwhelming, innocents are dying and yet they continue to fight? What does that say about Hamas? They don't give a shit about their own people. And remember that when this started they did not attack the military, they attacked innocent people and slaughtered them horrendously, on purpose. And they continue to hide in tunnels and under civilian structures. Bunch of asshole cowards.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Persuasion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture