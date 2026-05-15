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Allen Zeesman
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The Hungarian lesson is not simply that democracy proved resilient. It is that democratic repair became possible when institutional corruption was translated into visible burdens carried by ordinary citizens: poorer schools, weaker health care, lost EU funds, lower living standards, and the humiliation of watching insiders enrich themselves while everyone else paid.

Magyar’s deeper achievement was not only defeating Orbán. It was refusing to make former Fidesz voters pass through moral humiliation before rejoining the national project. He made corruption legible as a cost, but he also gave people a patriotic path back into belonging.

That combination matters. A democratic opposition cannot win only by saying, “The regime violated norms.” It has to show citizens what the regime made them carry, and then offer them a way to become responsible participants in the country again.

I’ve been writing on Substack about this broader problem: legitimacy depends not only on procedures or values, but on whether people can see the burdens they are being asked to bear — and whether they still recognize themselves inside the political community that asks them to bear them.

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