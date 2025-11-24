Persuasion

Dylan Riley
10h

The problem with this is very simple. Internationalism is not negotiable. The left has never done well by capitulating to exclusivist nationalism. Remember August 1914 and Burgfried/Union Sacree. So as sensible as this sounds, it is actually a recipe for defeat and humiliation. The way forward is another: an actual social vision.

Warden Gulley
8h

Identity politics destroyed the Democratic Party and now it is destroying the MAGAverse. Purity tests which are reflections of fear, hatred and retribution are useful in creating small coalitions of the like-minded in their insecurity, but cannot create a solid foundation for a successful society. Immigration, identitarian policy and contemptuous dismissal of those who fail the purity test dogma doomed the Democratic Party. They claimed to shun xenophobia but never did embrace xenophilia. They did not revere the other; their conduct was performative. Rather, they viewed celebrating the other as a useful tool by which they could claim moral superiority. The outcome of such psychological twists and turns was the adoption of a bizarre sort of self-loathing. Atoning for your status as an oppressive privileged white, was a means of attaining a strange sort of superiority. At least it was in certain liberal circles. Oikophobia is a strange philosophy which will not assure survival in the wild. Oikophobia does not pass the common sense test and much of America recognized it as illogical behavior. The MAGAverse is now engaging in Oikophilia but excluding anyone who does not pass their new purity tests. It is time for a change. How about an old concept which has at times offered opportunities even if all outcomes are not the same? Fair treatment for everyone. How about it? Combined with a serious commitment to civil behavior, fair treatment for everyone might have a chance at creating a foundation for a successful society.

