Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wayne Karol's avatar
Wayne Karol
5h

Uh, Sam, even if we assume for the sake of argument that all there is to the story was that Epstein raped hundreds of underage girls and got away with it for years, it's still a big deal! Do I really have to explain that?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ralph J Hodosh's avatar
Ralph J Hodosh
4h

Although conspiracy theories are more common in today’s media environment, they may be part of that “sixth sense” that somehow is evolutionary adaptive. Distrust in certain circumstances is very powerful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Persuasion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture