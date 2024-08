Jack Roush is a research associate at United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) and a Ph.D. candidate in International History at the London School of Economics and Political Science. He studies the bilateral relationship between Iran and the United States in the 20th century and its present-day implications. Roush holds a joint B.A. in International Relations and Persian and an M.Litt. in Iranian History, both from the University of St. Andrews. Follow him @RoushJackW.