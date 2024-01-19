Please join American Purpose on Wednesday, January 24th at 12:00 p.m. EST for a Zoom discussion on what the New Hampshire primary means for the United States and upcoming presidential election. Carla Anne Robbins will moderate a discussion with Bill Galston and Tom Esdall.

William A. Galston, an editorial board member of American Purpose, holds the Ezra K. Zilkha Chair in the Brookings Institution’s Governance Studies Program. He writes a weekly column for The Wall Street Journal. Galston was the Saul Stern Professor and Acting Dean at the School of Public Policy, University of Maryland, director of the Institute for Philosophy and Public Policy, and founding director of the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement. From 1993 to 1995 he served as deputy assistant to President Clinton for domestic policy. His most recent book is Anti-Pluralism: The Populist Threat to Liberal Democracy. Public Matters, and The Practice of Liberal Pluralism.

Thomas B. Edsall writes a weekly column on strategic and demographic trends in American politics for The New York Times. He has been a weekly contributor to the Opinion section of The New York Times since 2011. Edsall covered politics for The Washington Post from 1981 to 2006 and previously for The Baltimore Sun and The Providence Journal. From 2006 to 2014, Edsall served as the Joseph Pulitzer II and Edith Pulitzer Moore Professor of Public Affairs Journalism at the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. The Point of No Return: American Democracy at the Crossroads was published in April, 2023.

Carla Anne Robbins, an editorial board member of American Purpose, covered national security and diplomacy for The Wall Street Journal and is a former deputy editorial page editor for The New York Times. She is now Marxe faculty director of the master of international affairs program at Baruch College’s Marxe School of Public and International Affairs and an adjunct senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Image: AI-generated image of Biden vs. Trump. (Source: Hotpot)