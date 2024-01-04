On Tuesday, January 9th at 9:00 a.m. EST, Bill Kristol will join Jeff Gedmin, co-founder of American Purpose, to discuss Joe Biden and Donald Trump’s re-election prospects. Please join us for this free Zoom event. Registration information below.

William Kristol is editor-at-large of The Bulwark. He was a founder of The Weekly Standard, and is a regular guest on leading political commentary shows. Prior to his work at The Weekly Standard, Kristol led the Project for the Republican Future, an organization that helped shape the strategy that produced the 1994 Republican congressional victory. From 1985 to 1993, Kristol served as chief of staff to Education Secretary William Bennett in the Reagan Administration and as chief of staff to Vice President Dan Quayle in the George H. W. Bush administration. Before coming to Washington, Kristol taught politics at the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard University.



Dr. Jeffrey Gedmin is co-founder of American Purpose. He is former President/CEO of the London-based Legatum Institute. Gedmin served for four years as President/CEO of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, headquartered in Prague, prior to which he served as President/CEO of the Aspen Institute in Berlin. Previously, he was Resident Scholar at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, D.C., and Executive Director of the New Atlantic Initiative.

Image: AI-generated image of Biden vs. Trump. (Source: Hotpot)