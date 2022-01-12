Join us January 12, 2022 to hear Kati Marton and Jackson Janes discuss Marton's new book, The Chancellor: The Remarkable Odyssey of Angela Merkel.

Kati Marton is a Hungarian-American author and journalist. Her career has included reporting for ABC News as a foreign correspondent and National Public Radio. She is the author of numerous books, including True Believer: Stalin's Last American Spy (2017) and The Great Escape: Nine Jews Who Fled Hitler and Changed the World (2006).

Jackson Janes is a resident senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States and president emeritus of the American Institute for Contemporary German Studies at the Johns Hopkins University. Previously, he has served as chair of the German Speaking Areas in Europe Program at the Foreign Service Institute and president of the International Association for the Study of German Politics, among numerous other positions.

January 12, 2022. 12 p.m. ET.