The “Women at War” art exhibition is on view at the Stanford in Washington Gallery until March 21.

Curated by Monika Fabijanksa and produced by Fridman Gallery, New York in collaboration with Voloshyn Gallery, Kyiv, the exhibition features leading contemporary woman artists including Yevgenia Belorusets, Oksana Chepelyk, Olia Fedorova, Alena Grom, Zhanna Kadyrova, Alevtina Kakhidze, Dana Kavelina, Lesia Khomenko, Vlada Ralko, Anna Scherbyna, Kateryna Yermolaeva, and Alla Horska (1929-1970).

Read press coverage of the exhibition’s earlier show in New York in The New Yorker, The Washington Post, Artnet, and NPR.

Exhibition address:

Stanford in Washington Art Gallery

The Sant Building

2655 Connecticut Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20008

Gallery hours:

Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. ET

Saturday and Sunday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET

Exhibition dates:

January 12, 2023­ – March 21, 2023

Exhibit programing:

Wednesday, January 25, 12 p.m. ET: Conversation with artist Alevtina Kakhidze, who has served as the United Nations (UNDP) Tolerance Envoy in Ukraine – on Zoom



Wednesday, February 8, 2023, 7 p.m. ET: Conversation with Dorothy Kosinski, Director Emerita, Phillips Collection and the Exhibition Curator Monika Fabijanska – in person



Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 12 p.m. ET: Screening of Letter to Turtledove by Dana Kavelina and a conversation with the artist – on Zoom. Register here.

Wednesday, March 8, 2023, 7:00 p.m. ET: “Women and Art in a Time of War”– a conversation with Blair Ruble, Distinguished Fellow at the Wilson Center; Marta Perez Garcia, local artist whose installation dealing with women and violence was exhibited at the Phillips Collection; Aneta Georgievska-Shine, art historian at the University of Maryland, College Park; Sonya Michel, Professor Emerita of history and Women’s and Gender Studies, University of Maryland, will moderate. RSVP to mkenney4@stanford.edu. Reception at 6:00 p.m., in person.

