On Thursday, January 18 at 10:00 a.m. ET, join Richard Aldous for a live recording of his latest Bookstack podcast. Richard will be interviewing Ray Arsenault, author of the forthcoming John Lewis: In Search of the Beloved Community. The first full-length biography of John Lewis, Arsenault explores the civil rights hero and congressman's dedicated efforts to an overarching objective: bringing to fruition the concept of the "beloved community," a society characterized by fairness and inclusivity. Following the conversation, Richard will open the floor to participants for a brief Q&A with the author.

Praise for John Lewis: In Search of the Beloved Community:

“Beautifully written and deeply researched, Arsenault’s biography of John Lewis captures his indomitable courage and steadfast moral clarity.”— Mia Bay, author of Traveling Black: A Story of Race and Resistance



“Arsenault’s highly readable book presents us not just with an indispensable chronicle of a transformative era, but with the portrait of a remarkable human being whose character and vision challenge us all to live up to both his ideals and his sacrifices.”— Drew Gilpin Faust, Arthur Kingsley Porter University Professor and President Emerita, Harvard University



“This is a lovely, honest, and thorough book about an American hero who should be better known.”— Thomas E. Ricks, author of Waging a Good War: How the Civil Rights Movement Won Its Battles, 1954–1968

Register for the live taping here