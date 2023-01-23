Please join American Purpose and Stanford in Washington for a conversation with Ukrainian artist and UN Tolerance Ambassador, Alevtina Kakhidze on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET via Zoom. Monika Fabijanska, the curator of the "Women at War" exhibition co-hosted by AP and Stanford in Washington, will interview Ms. Kakhidze.

Alevtina Kakhidze is an artist, performer, curator and gardener who focuses on drawing, and social and ecofeminist practice. Since 2018 she has served as the United Nations (UNDP) Tolerance Envoy in Ukraine. Kakhidze graduated from the National Academy of Fine Arts in Kyiv in 2004 and Jan van Eyck Academie in Maastricht in 2006. She received the Kazmir Malevich Artist Award in 2008.

Monika Fabijanska is an art historian, contemporary art curator and art appraiser based in New York City. She specializes in women's and feminist art, and is a member of College Art Association’s Committee on Women in the Arts.Her critically acclaimed exhibition of Ukrainian artists Women at War (Fridman Gallery, 2022), listed among ten best art exhibitions of 2022 by both The Washington Post and Frieze Magazine, is currently touring.

Join the meeting here (password: 238923).