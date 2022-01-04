Join us on January 4, 2022, for a conversation with Fareed Zakaria on "The Narrow Path to Liberal Democracy."

Fareed Zakaria hosts Fareed Zakaria GPS for CNN Worldwide and is a columnist for The Washington Post, a contributing editor for The Atlantic, and a bestselling author. Prior to his tenure at CNN Worldwide, Zakaria was editor of Newsweek International, managing editor of Foreign Affairs, a columnist for Time, an analyst for ABC News, and the host of Foreign Exchange with Fareed Zakaria on PBS. He is the author, more recently, of Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World (2020).

January 4, 2022. 12 p.m. ET.