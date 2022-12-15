Join American Purpose on January 6, 2023 to hear Stuart Levey discuss "Iran, Sanctions, and Political Change."

Stuart Levey is executive vice president and chief legal officer of Oracle Corporation. Formerly, he served as chief legal officer of HSBC Holdings, where he managed a legal department of more than 900 lawyers worldwide. Prior to that, he was the U.S. Treasury Department’s first Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence under both President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama. Levey was also chief executive officer of the Diem Association; principal associate deputy attorney general at the Department of Justice; and senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. Levey received his bachelor’s degree from Harvard College and his JD from Harvard Law School.

January 6, 2023. 12 p.m. ET.

