Share this postJeh Johnson on public safetywww.persuasion.communityCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherAmerican PurposeJeh Johnson on public safetyJul 07, 2022Share this postJeh Johnson on public safetywww.persuasion.communityCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareFormer Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson discusses public safety and border security, and the importance of these issues for political candidates.Share this postJeh Johnson on public safetywww.persuasion.communityCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare