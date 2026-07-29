Persuasion

Persuasion

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Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
5h

The wold today would be better without the organization called Amnesty International as it exists today.

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David Tooley's avatar
David Tooley
2h

I think you are missing the part about the actual libel in the document. There were numerous factually false claims in it (funding sources in particular). Are they supporting suing over factually false, defamatory claims or just stupid opinions? I, like I imagine most of the readers of Persuasion, support one and condemn the other.

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