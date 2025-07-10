Do you have a deep commitment to philosophically liberal values, a desire to make a big impact in a start-up environment, and the ability to keep the proverbial trains running on time? We are looking for someone with heart and vision, with enthusiasm, and an ability to dot those i’s and cross those t’s to become our new Executive Director!

You can read a full job description here, and indicate your interest via a brief form by clicking the button below, which is a prelude to the full application process.

Apply to be Executive Director!

As we grow, we’re also looking for someone to help with things like scheduling, bookkeeping, and other administrative tasks that keep things running behind the scenes. If this sounds like a good fit, let us know by filling out this brief form!

Admin Assistant Interest Form

Follow Persuasion on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube to keep up with our latest articles, podcasts, and events, as well as updates from excellent writers across our network.

And, to receive pieces like this in your inbox and support our work, subscribe below: