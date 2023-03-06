Jonas Rolett, an editorial board member of American Purpose, has worked at the intersection of international development and philanthropy for the past thirty years. He served as the Open Society Foundations' liaison to its chairman, George Soros, and as its regional director for Southern, Central and Eastern Europe. Previously, Rolett worked for the National Democratic Institute, where he managed projects to build civil society groups and strengthen political parties. He helped establish election monitoring organizations in Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, and the Caribbean.



Rolett's core expertise is in democracy and governance, but his background also includes work on anti-corruption, the international finance system, and capacity building for reform governments.