Joseph Horowitz is author of ten books, including Understanding Toscanini: How He Became an American Culture-God and Helped Create a New Audience for Old Music (a finalist for the 1987 National Book Critics Circle Award) and Classical Music in America: A History (named one of the best books of 2005 by The Economist). As a concert producer, he was executive director of the Brooklyn Philharmonic at the Brooklyn Academy of Music and currently serves as executive producer of PostClassical Ensemble in Washington, D.C. His blog is www.artsjournal.com/uq