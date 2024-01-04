Joshua D. Baughman currently serves as an analyst at Air University’s China Aerospace Studies Institute (CASI). His research centers on China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) activity in the cyber and information domain, as well as work on the PLA Rocket Force. He guest lectures at the National Defense University and Institute of World Politics on topics such as China’s cyber strategy and misinformation efforts. He presents and publishes regularly, and has received international recognition for his work on the metaverse, generative AI and the cognitive domain. Josh previously worked at National Defense University (NDU) College of Information and Cyberspace (CIC), U.S. Air Force Academy and Tsinghua University in Beijing. Collectively, he spent three years living in Beijing working as an editor and journalist on China security issues, as well as a television host, director, writer and producer.