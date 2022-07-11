Join us July 11, 2022 as William Kristol and Eric Edelman discuss “Breaking the Black Sea Blockade.”

William Kristol is editor-at-large of The Bulwark. Prior to his work at The Weekly Standard, which he founded, Kristol led the Project for the Republican Future. He served as chief of staff to Education Secretary William Bennett in the Reagan Administration and as chief of staff to Vice President Dan Quayle in the George H.W. Bush administration.

Ambassador Eric S. Edelman, an editorial board member of American Purpose, retired as a career minister from the U.S. Foreign Service on May 1, 2009. He is currently practitioner in residence at the Philip Merrill Center for Strategic Studies at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, counselor at the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments, and a non-resident senior fellow at the Miller Center for Public Affairs at the University of Virginia. He is a member of the board of directors of the United States Institute of Peace and chaired the National Defense Strategy Commission, 2017-18.

July 11, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. ET