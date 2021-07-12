Join us on July 12, 2021 to hear Henry Sokolski discuss his article in American Purpose on Can Self-Government Survive the Next Convulsion?

Henry Sokolski is a contributing editor to American Purpose. He is executive director of the Nonproliferation Policy Education Center and a senior fellow for Nuclear Security Studies at the University of California at San Diego's School of Global Policy and Strategy. He served as deputy for nonproliferation policy in the office of the U.S. Secretary of Defense during the George H.W. Bush Administration and has served on two congressional commissions on the prevention of WMD proliferation.