Join us on July 13, 2021 for a conversation with Donald F. Kettl on his book The Divided States of America: Why Federalism Doesn't Work. Moderated by Suzanne Garment.

Donald F. Kettl is professor at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, specializing in public management and public policy. He is also a nonresident senior fellow at the Volcker Alliance, the Brookings Institution and the Partnership for Public Service. His recent book on federalism was reviewed by American Purpose senior editor Suzanne Garment last month. Read her review here: