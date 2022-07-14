Join us July 14, 2022 as Sofi Oksanen and Francine Stock discuss “Art and Occupation.”

Sofi Oksanen is a Finnish-Estonian author and playwright whose work has been translated into forty-six languages. She is one of the most awarded literary authors in Scandinavia. Her novel Purge (2008), which has been translated into thirty-eight languages, is the story of two women confronting a past of collusion, resistence, and suffering in Soviet-occupied Estonia. Her sixth and latest novel is Dog Park (2021), set at the intersection of East and West.

Francine Stock joined the BBC in 1983 as a producer of "The World at One," "PM," and "The World This Weekend" and is a longtime broadcaster with the organization. She writes frequently on print arts criticism. Her novels include A Foreign Country (1999) and Man-made Fibre (2002), and she is author of the non-fiction book In Glorious Technicolor: A Century of Film and How it Has Shaped Us (2011).

July 14, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. ET