Join us July 18, 2022 as Kenneth R. Weinstein discusses "Political Report from Tokyo." Moderated by Craig Kennedy.

Kenneth R. Weinstein is Walter P. Stern Distinguished Fellow at Hudson Institute, where he works on U.S. foreign policy, having been chief executive officer of Hudson from 2005-2011 and president and chief executive officer from 2011-2021. He was the U.S. Ambassador-designate to Japan from 2020-2021. Weinstein has written widely for publications in the United States, Europe, and Asia, including The Wall Street Journal, Le Monde, and the Yomiuri Shimbun. In 2006, he was decorated with a knighthood in arts and letters by the government of France and serves on the boards of nonprofit organizations in the U.S. and Europe.

Craig Kennedy is a senior fellow, member of the editorial board, and trustee at American Purpose. From 1995 to 2014, he was president of the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

July 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET