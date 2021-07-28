Join us on July 28, 2021 to hear G. John Ikenberry and Dan Deudney discuss "the roots of Biden's foreign policy." Moderated by Carla Anne Robbins.

G. John Ikenberry, an editorial board member of American Purpose, is the Albert G. Milbank professor of politics and international affairs at Princeton

University in the Department of Politics and the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs. He is co-director of Princeton’s Center for International Security Studies and a Global Eminence Scholar at Kyung Hee University in Seoul, Korea. His most recent book is titled A World Safe for Democracy: Liberal Internationalism and the Crises of Global Order (2020).

Daniel Deudney is associate professor of political science at Johns Hopkins University. Previously, he was a senior research fellow at the Transatlantic Academy at the German Marshall Fund and assistant professor at the University of Pennsylvania. He is the author of several books, including Bounding Power: Republican Security Theory from the Polis to the Global Village (2007), which won the International Studies Association's prize for the best book of the decade, 2000-2010.

Carla Anne Robbins, an editorial board member of American Purpose, covered national security and diplomacy for the Wall Street Journal and is a former deputy editorial page editor for the New York Times. She is now Marxe faculty director of the master of international affairs program at Baruch College’s Marxe School of Public and International Affairs and an adjunct senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.