Join us on June 11, 2021 to hear Jonathan Rauch discuss his new book The Constitution of Knowledge: A Defense of Truth. In his book, Rauch provides a provocative analysis of Trump disinformation and the rise of cancel culture. And, unlike many critics, he also provides real solutions to the challenges of a "post-truth" world.

Jonathan Rauch is a Senior Fellow in the Governance Studies program at the Brookings Institution and author of six books and many articles on public policy, culture, and government. He is a contributing editor of The Atlantic and recipient of the 2005 National Magazine Award, the magazine industry’s equivalent of the Pulitzer Prize.