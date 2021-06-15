Join us on June 15, 2021 to hear Mathilde Fasting discuss “State Capacities and Elite Legitimacy After Covid: the Story of Scandinavia.”

Mathilde Fasting is a project manager and fellow at Civita, one of Norway's most influential think tanks. Her published works include Freedom of Choice, The Citizen and the Community, and Torkel Aschehoug and Norwegian Historical Economic Thought: Reconsidering a Forgotten Norwegian Pioneer Economist, as well as editor of After the End of History: Conversations with Francis Fukuyama.