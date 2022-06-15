Join us June 15, 2022 to hear Thomas Tugendhat discuss "The UK, Russia, and Ukraine."

Tom Tugendhat is a British Conservative Party politician serving as chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the British House of Commons since 2017. He has been the Member of Parliament for Tonbridge and Malling since 2015. Before entering politics, he served in the British Army, including in operations in Iraq and Afghanistan and, among other roles, as a Territorial Army officer.

June 15, 2022. 10 a.m. ET.