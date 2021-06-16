Join us on June 16, 2021 to hear Tom Tugendhat and Toomas Hendrik Ilves discuss "Russia and Europe."

Tom Tugendhat is a British Conservative Party politician serving as Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the British House of Commons since 2017. He has been the Member of Parliament for Tonbridge and Malling since 2015. Before entering politics, amongst other roles, Tugendhat was a Territorial Army officer in the British Army.

Toomas Hendrik Ilves served as the fourth President of Estonia from 2006 until 2016. Ilves worked as a diplomat and journalist, and he was the leader of the Social Democratic Party in the 1990s. He served in the government as Minister of Foreign Affairs from 1996 to 1998 and again from 1999 to 2002. Later, he was a Member of the European Parliament from 2004 to 2006.