Join us June 2, 2022 to hear Michael Mandelbaum discuss his new book, The Four Ages of American Foreign Policy.

Michael Mandelbaum is Christian A. Herter Professor Emeritus of American Foreign Policy at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and a member of the editorial board of American Purpose. He is the author of many books on foreign policy, including most recently The Rise and Fall of Peace on Earth (2019).

