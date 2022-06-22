Join us June 22, 2022 to hear Eliot Cohen discuss "Seeing the Russian Military Clearly."

Eliot A. Cohen, a member of the editorial board of American Purpose, is Robert E. Osgood Professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, where he has taught since 1990. He served as dean of SAIS from 2019 to 2021. He received his BA and PhD degrees from Harvard University and, after teaching there and at the Naval War College, founded the Strategic Studies program at SAIS. His books include The Big Stick (2017), Conquered into Liberty (2011), and Supreme Command (2002). In addition to public service in the Department of Defense, he served as counselor of the Department of State from 2007–09. He writes frequently for major newspapers and is a contributing writer at The Atlantic.

June 22, 2022 at 12:00 pm ET