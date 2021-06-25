Join us on June 25, 2021 for a conversation with Edward W. Warren on "The Meat and Potatoes of the Supreme Court: Less Division than You Might Think." Moderated by Robert Asahina.

Edward W. Warren is of counsel to Kirkland & Ellis LLP, a prominent American law firm. Warren joined Kirkland & Ellis in 1970 and was a partner from 1975 to 2005, when he founded the Kirkland Environmental and Appellate practice groups. He has argued appellate litigation including oral arguments in more than 40 significant cases before the U.S. Courts of Appeals, state Supreme Courts and the U.S. Supreme Court. He is an adjunct professor at the University of Chicago.

Robert Asahina, an editorial board member of American Purpose, has been editor-in-chief of Broadway Books (a Random House imprint), publisher of the adult trade group of Golden Books, vice president of Simon & Schuster, deputy managing editor of the New York Sun, and an editor at George, Harper’s, the New York Times, GEO, and The Public Interest. He is author of Just Americans: How Japanese Americans Won a War at Home and Abroad, one of the Washington Post's best nonfiction books of 2006.