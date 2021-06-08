Join us on June 8, 2021 for a conversation with Robert Asahina and Devorah Goldman on "Norton and the Roth Biography, Sorting Truth from Narrative."

Robert Asahina, an editorial board member of American Purpose, has been editor-in-chief of Broadway Books (a Random House imprint), publisher of the adult trade group of Golden Books, vice president of Simon & Schuster, deputy managing editor of the New York Sun, and an editor at George, Harper’s, the New York Times, GEO, and The Public Interest. He is author of Just Americans: How Japanese Americans Won a War at Home and Abroad, one of the Washington Post's best nonfiction books of 2006.

Devorah Goldman, a contributing editor of American Purpose, is the Tikvah Visiting Fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center. Previously, she was an editor at National Affairs and a legislative staffer in the Senate. Her writing has appeared in National Affairs, The Weekly Standard, The New Atlantis, Bloomberg BNA, the Washington Times, and other outlets.