On Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET, Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia, will join American Purpose via Zoom to discuss the deformation of the Russian state and the prospects for normalcy.

Ambassador McFaul, a member of the editorial board of American Purpose, is director of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and Peter and Helen Bing Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, both at Stanford University. He served five years in the Obama Administration, first as special assistant to the President and senior director for Russian and Eurasian Affairs at the National Security Council (2009–12), and then as U.S. ambassador to the Russian Federation (2012–14).

June 8, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

For Leaders' Circle members only. Not a member yet? Join the Leaders' Circle today.



