Join us on June 23, 2021 to hear Barbara Haber and Matt Sartwell on "The World is Your Oyster — How We Cook in America." Moderated by Steven Lagerfeld.

Barbara Haber is a food historian and author of From Hardtack to Home Fries: An Uncommon History of American Cooks and Meals. She has developed a collection of over 16,000 volumes on cooking and food for Harvard’s Schlesinger Library.

Matt Sartwell is Managing Partner of Kitchen Arts & Letters, the eminent New York City bookstore specializing in food and drink, founded in 1983. A former editor, he chaired the book committee of the James Beard Awards.

Steve Lagerfeld is a public policy fellow at the Wilson Center and former editor of the Wilson Quarterly.