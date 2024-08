Kasra Aarabi is director of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) research at United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI). Previously, he was the Iran Program lead at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, and a non-resident scholar at the Middle East Institute in Washington, D.C. A native Persian (Farsi) speaker, Aarabi is currently undertaking a Ph.D. at the University of St. Andrews. Follow him @KasraAarabi.