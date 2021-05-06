Kevin R. Kosar is a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, where he studies Congress, the administrative state, American politics, election reform, and the U.S. Postal Service. He is author, most recently, of Congress Overwhelmed: Congressional Capacity and the Prospects for Reform (2020).

Kosar was previously vice president of policy, vice president of research partnerships, and senior fellow and director of the Governance Project at the R Street Institute. He also cofounded the Legislative Branch Capacity Working Group, LegBranch.org, a transpartisan project to strengthen the legislative branch.

Kosar earlier spent more than a decade working for the Congressional Research Service, where he focused on a wide range of public administration issues. He has taught public policy at New York University and lectured on public administration at Metropolitan College of New York.