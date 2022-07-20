Share this postKori Schake on Confederate Names and Military Baseswww.persuasion.communityCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherAmerican PurposeKori Schake on Confederate Names and Military BasesJul 20, 2022Share this postKori Schake on Confederate Names and Military Baseswww.persuasion.communityCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareAEI's Kori Schake discusses the Jim Crow-era naming of military bases after Confederate leaders and the Congressional Naming Commission's inclusive approach to renaming federal entities.Share this postKori Schake on Confederate Names and Military Baseswww.persuasion.communityCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare