(Donald Trump at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26, 2024. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images.)

Nine years on, you’d think we’d have gotten used to it by now: that wordless dread that comes from realizing tens of millions of American voters are not just ready but eager to put Donald J. Trump into power. Time doesn’t seem to cure it. No number of heartland diner-based think pieces seems to dispel the mystery. That wordless nausea will outlast any attempt to account for it.

I came face to face with this old dread again recently, as a new New York Times/Siena poll of battleground states made it really very clear now that Donald Trump is likely to win this election, alongside even more belief-beggaring reporting from Axios suggesting Joe Biden and his closest advisors are in deep denial about this fact. Having been forced to stare into the Trump polling abyss, they see the abyss staring back at them, and I suppose they don’t like it one bit.

Trump’s appeal is ineffable. Common sense rebels against it. Seeking to understand it does violence to our sense of reality.

The closest I’ve seen anyone come to capturing the feeling came from a British comedian whose name I can’t recall. He described the experience of finding Donald Trump really was in the White House as being as though you went into hospital for surgery and, on entering the operating theater, found a friendly-looking Golden Retriever in scrubs where the surgeon should have been.

You jump off your gurney, appalled, huff out and demand to see the hospital administrator.

“I’m sorry,” you say, “but I’m afraid you’ll see a dog has been assigned to perform my surgery.”

The hospital administrator looks at you quizzically and says “ok, but has the dog done anything specifically wrong?”

The reasons to reject Trump as a leader seem so many, so obvious, it’s trite to even list them. That his followers cannot, will not acknowledge them will never stop being weird: the behavior not so much of political opponents as of people living in an entirely different moral universe.

Now, I do need to be careful here. I’m not an American. The last time I lived in the United States, Bill Clinton was president.

The America I hear about now seems to have simply nothing in common with the one I knew as a college student at the end of the last century. The America I hear about now looks much more like the place I grew up in, and the country I moved back to in 1999: Venezuela.

Donald Trump and Hugo Chávez are unlike one another in every single way except one: the one that matters. Each is largely defined by an attempt to take over the state by force. For Chávez it was an armed coup in 1992, for Trump it was a mob takeover of the legislative branch to disrupt his rival’s election. Both stood by their decisions to seek power through unconstitutional means, and were showered with love in response. Both events became so iconic that people in their countries can call them forth with just its date: Cuatro de Febrero in Venezuela, January 6th in the United States.

I remember looking at the Venezuelans who supported Chávez in 1999 with the same kind of blank incomprehension I now feel for Trump supporters. There’s a self-destructive atavism at work in both cases, a blind determination to wreck institutions the elite tell you ought to be cherished because you’re in no mood to be preached to about what is and what isn’t worth cherishing.

As a young reporter in Venezuela, the hardest part for me was to accept that, to Chávez’s supporters, what they were voting against was just as objectionable as Chávez was to me. More objectionable. Where I saw a flawed-but-functioning democratic regime that at least guaranteed basic rights and liberties, they saw an elite stitch-up to rob them of their birthright. Try to explain to them that without those rights and liberties there’d be nothing to protect them, and all you’d achieve was to convince them that you, too, were part of that elite conspiracy. It became literally impossible for Venezuelans to talk to each other about our political differences. And once civil discourse had become impossible, the damage was done—even if it would take the ultimate consequences of that damage 25 years to play out.

Hundreds of thousands of my countrymen are undergoing a harrowing 2,000 mile ordeal to reach the United States. They were pre-school age when I moved back to Venezuela 25 years ago. They fled because in Venezuela they risked outright starvation. There are a lot of them. In one of those cosmic curlicues that bind fate together, Trump may just be helped over the line by the toxic anger caused by a migration crisis made up largely of people who had to flee the collapse of Venezuela’s democracy and prosperity.

Look, America in 2024 is immeasurably richer, vastly more powerful and immensely more institutionally developed than Venezuela was in 1999. There are many excellent reasons to believe the United States will hold up better than Venezuela did. And yet the chasm that has opened up between one half of the country and the other on the basic meaning of political reality feels eerily similar.

The chasm cannot be bridged, at least not for the foreseeable future, but nor should it be ignored. Not when the polls make it increasingly clear Trump is winning. Those of us who cannot understand how such a thing is possible struggle with the cognitive dissonance of it all. But I’m Venezuelan, I’ve seen this movie before. And I don’t like the ending.

Quico Toro is a contributing editor at Persuasion and writes the Substack 1% Brighter.

Follow Persuasion on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube to keep up with our latest articles, podcasts, and events, as well as updates from excellent writers across our network.

And, to receive pieces like this in your inbox and support our work, subscribe below: