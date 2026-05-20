Liberalism for the 21st Century, 2026

Interested in joining us at the annual Liberalism for the 21st Century Conference (LibCon) in Washington, D.C. on July 16-17? You can find information on ticket types below. Persuasion subscribers get a discount on all the prices listed below—scroll down to claim it!

Overview of ticket types

All Access—Early Bird (Until June 5) $600

Early bird special until June 5

All panels and breakout sessions

Lunch on Friday

Dinner with speakers on both Thursday and Friday

Thursday evening keynote by Nathan Law (exclusive for all access ticket-holders)

Access to hotel room block (rooms extra)

All Access—Standard (After June 5) $850

All panels and breakout sessions

Lunch on Friday

Dinner with speakers on both Thursday and Friday

Thursday evening keynote by Nathan Law (exclusive for all access ticket-holders)

Access to hotel room block (rooms extra)

Day Pass $150 (covers both days)

All panels and breakout sessions

Lunch on Friday

Student/Academic $50 (covers both days)

All panels and breakout sessions

Lunch on Friday

Nonprofit - $75 (covers both days)

Day pass access—for nonprofit employees

All panels and breakout sessions

Lunch on Friday

Scroll down to find your exclusive code for Persuasion subscribers.

If you have any questions, please contact conference@ismaglobal.org

We hope to see you there!

– Persuasion team

I’m a free subscriber of Persuasion

If you are a free subscriber of Persuasion, you can get 10% off the Day Pass, Student/Academic or Nonprofit tickets with the code PERSUASION-SUBSCRIBER

Attendees of LibCon also have free access to the New Liberal Action Summit, on July 15 and the morning of July 16, organized by the Center for New Liberalism. To access this discount, please register for NLAS here and use the code DEFENDLIBERALISM

I’m a paying subscriber of Persuasion

(Not a paying subscriber? Click below to become one and unlock 10% off an All Access Ticket and 15% off the rest!)