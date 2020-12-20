Lilia Shevtsova, an editorial board member of American Purpose, is a board member of the Liberal Mission Foundation in Moscow and has honorary doctorate in social sciences at the St. Gallen University (Switzerland). She is a member of the editorial boards of American Purpose, the Journal of Democracy, and New Eastern Europe.

Shevtsova was awarded the Estonian state order, the Cross Pro Terra Mariana. She was included in the Foreign Policy/Prospect list of “100 Leading Global Intellectuals” in 2008. She is a board member of the Finnish Centre for Excellence in Russian Studies (Helsinki) and the Andrei Sakharov Center on Democratic Development (Lithuania).

Over the years Shevtsova has taught at Georgetown University, Cornell University, University of California, Berkeley, Harvard University, and Sciences Po (Paris). She has many professional association over the course of her career, including with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the Brookings Institution, the National Endowment for Democracy, and the Chatham House (London). She also was the founding chair of the Davos World Economic Forum Council on Russia’s Future.

Shevtsova is the author of many books, including Yeltsin’s Russia: Myths and Reality (1999); Putin’s Russia (2003); and Russia—Lost in Transition: The Yeltsin and Putin Legacies (2007).