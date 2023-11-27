On Thursday, November 30 at 10:00 a.m. EST, join Richard Aldous for a live recording of his Bookstack podcast. Richard will be interviewing Daniel Schulman, author of The Money Kings: The Epic Story of the Jewish Immigrants Who Transformed Wall Street and Shaped Modern America. Following the conversation, Richard will open the floor to American Purpose Leaders' Circle members for a Q&A with the author.

Interested in attending but not yet a member? Become an American Purpose Leaders Circle member, for just $10 a month.

Become a member today!

Praise for The Money Kings:

“A must-read for anyone seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the roots of modern finance and its foundational families. Schulman weaves a masterful tapestry of history, bringing to life the untold stories of a group of trailblazing pioneers who left an indelible mark on global business and Jewish life. It’s a monumental work.”

—David de Jong, author of Nazi Billionaires

“With The Money Kings, Daniel Schulman becomes our foremost historian of the American business dynasty. The story behind Goldman Sachs and other famed financial institutions takes readers to unexpected places: not just Wall Street, but Germany and Alabama, the Middle East and the Lower East Side. Schulman contends with both the good and evil that concentrated wealth can thrust upon the world—all without losing sight of the human tales behind the creation of modern finance.”

—Beverly Gage, author of G-Man (winner of the Pulitzer Prize)

“The Money Kings is more than just a riveting unraveling of the history of high finance in America. It gives voice to the Jewish peddlers who remade Wall Street, debunks antisemitic conspiracy theories, and offers inspiration to new generations of big-dreaming immigrants.”

—Larry Tye, author of Demagogue