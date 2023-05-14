On Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 11 a.m. EST, Zsuzsanna Szelenyi will join American Purpose via Zoom to discuss Hungary’s continued democratic backsliding and its stance toward Russia. The event will be moderated by William Kristol.

Zsuzsanna Szelényi is a Hungarian politician and foreign policy specialist. In the 1990s, she was an activist and MP for Fidesz, then a liberal anti-Communist party. After working at the Council of Europe for fifteen years, she returned to politics in 2012, representing the liberal opposition in parliament. She is currently director of the Democracy Institute Leadership Academy for Central and Eastern Europe. Her book Tainted Democracy, Viktor Orban and the Subversion of Hungary was published in 2022.



William Kristol is editor-at-large of The Bulwark. He was a founder of The Weekly Standard, and is a regular guest on leading political commentary shows. Prior to his work at The Weekly Standard, Kristol led the Project for the Republican Future, an organization that helped shape the strategy that produced the 1994 Republican congressional victory. From 1985 to 1993, Kristol served as chief of staff to Education Secretary William Bennett in the Reagan Administration and as chief of staff to Vice President Dan Quayle in the George H. W. Bush administration. Before coming to Washington, Kristol taught politics at the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard University.



