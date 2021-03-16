Join us on March 16, 2021 to hear Professor Minxin Pei discuss "The China Challenge: How Democracies Should Respond." He is joined by Larry Diamond.

Minxin Pei is currently the Tom and Margot Pritzker '72 Professor of Government and George R. Roberts Fellow at Claremont McKenna College. Professor Pei is a non-resident senior fellow with the Asia program at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

Larry Diamond, a member of the editorial board of American Purpose, is a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University. He coordinates the democracy program of the Center on Democracy, Development, and the Rule of Law at Stanford’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.