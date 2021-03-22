Join us on March 22, 2021 to hear Matt Pottinger discuss "strategic competition with China."

Matt Pottinger is former United States Deputy National Security Advisor, serving from 2019 to 2021. Previously, he was Asia Director on the National Security Council.

Jack Beyrer covers foreign policy and national security matters for the Washington Free Beacon and is a Public Interest fellow. He is also a recent graduate of Wake Forest University, where he studied history. Jack has interned for the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and RealClearPolitics, and previously held a fellowship at the Hertog Foundation.