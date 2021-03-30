Join us on March 30, 2021 to hear Reinhard Bütikofer discuss being sanctioned by China. The conversation will be co-moderated by our Craig Kennedy and Gary Schmitt.

On March 22, the Chinese government sanctioned five members of the European Parliaments, several other individuals, and a handful of organizations for criticizing Beijing's treatment of the Uighurs. One of the sanctioned MEPs is Reinhard Bütikofer, a leader of the Green faction in the Parliament and a long-time advocate for human rights. Bütikofer will reflect on the events leading up to this extraordinary action and the implications for European and German policy. An earlier American Purpose conversation with him can be found here.