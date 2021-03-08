Join us on March 8, 2021 to hear Michael Green discuss China through Japan's Eyes. The event will be moderated by Adam Garfinkle.

Michael Green is the Japan Chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and director of Asian Studies at the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University. Adam Garfinkle is a member of the editorial board of American Purpose. He is a distinguished fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Nanyang Technological University.