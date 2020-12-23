Marc F. Plattner, a contributing editor of American Purpose, is the founding co-editor emeritus of the Journal of Democracy and a distinguished nonresident fellow at the National Endowment for Democracy’s (NED) International Forum for Democratic Studies. Until 2016, he also served as NED’s vice president for research and studies, and from 1984 to 1989 he was NED’s director of programs. He is author of Democracy Without Borders? Global Challenges to Liberal Democracy (2008), and his articles on a wide range of international and public policy issues have appeared in numerous books and journals. Over the past three decades, he has co-edited with Larry Diamond more than two dozen books on contemporary issues relating to democracy in the Journal of Democracy book series.