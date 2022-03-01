Join us on March 1, 2022 to hear Jared Cohen discuss "Technology Competition with China."

China is no longer a mere rising power in technology. It is now an American peer in facial and voice recognition, 5G technology, digital payments, and quantum communications. Now more than ever, it is imperative that the United States reinvigorate its strategy to remain technologically competitive—taking a multilateral approach to accelerate innovation and effectively compete against the world’s largest economy together.

Jared Cohen is founder and CEO of Jigsaw, an independent unit at Google focused on building technology to address global security challenges, and an adjunct senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. Prior to Alphabet, he was Google’s first director of ideas and chief advisor to Google’s CEO and Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt. From 2006 to 2010 he served as a member of the Secretary of State’s policy-planning staff and as a close advisor to both Condoleezza Rice and Hillary Clinton.

Steven Hill is the former policy director at the Center for Humane Technology and co-founder of FairVote. He is the author of seven books, including 10 Steps to Repair American Democracy.

March 1, 2022. 12 p.m. ET.